Good News Matters: Two teachers showing the importance of empathy and equality

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an important time for social justice in our country – and educating our kids on equality and empathy.

A school in Little Rock is helping teachers around the country do just that.

Teaching students the importance of empathy and equality has always been important at Holy Souls School

“Teachers at holy soul go above and beyond in the classroom,” said Nancy Handloser, Holy Souls Principal

Two teachers, Heather Olvey and Terri Files are proving that; they’ve have been awarded a national grant from Teachers pay Teachers.

“They have created social justice resources for teachers that will be shared around the country,” said Nancy Handloser, Holy Souls Principal

They are one of one hundred out of five hundred applicants to receive the honor.

“To collect a database for resources for social justice and anti-racism, there is such a need for it in the world,” said Terri Files, Holy Souls Teacher.

“This is a huge opportunity for our school with our teachers being recognized and curriculum going out around the country,” said Nancy Handloser, Holy Souls Principal.

It’s a calling these teachers say is important now more than ever

“There is a need for a focus on empathy and social justice ” said Terri Files, Holy Souls Teacher.

Two teachers making a difference around the country, and setting an example for their students in the classroom.