Good News Matters: Three third-graders make creative way to help kids keep up with masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Especially for younger kids, keeping up with a mask can be difficult, but three third graders decided to solve that problem and raise money for charity at the same time.

With concerns over kids keeping up with a mask all day as they return to school, these Little Rock girls came up with a solution.

“We thought it would be fun mask necklaces, because a lot of people wear masks because of the coronavirus so we thought it would be fun to make them for people,” said Ellie Claire Faires

Eight-year-old twins Keenan and Camille Rawlings and their best friend Ellie Claire faires started making these personalized mask necklaces to sell and raise money for Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Pulaski County Humane Society.

“Because I love animals and I want them to find a home – and I chose Children’s Hospital because I love children and want to help them,” said Keenan and Camille Rawlings.

They hoped to get maybe 50 orders, but after just one post to Facebook; the orders started flooding in.

Three Arkansas girls making a difference and making sure kids are masked up, and ready to start a new school year safely.

The mask necklaces are fifteen dollars. The girls are taking just a few more orders if you would like one.

If you want to make an order email beadthestring@gmail.com