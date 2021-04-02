GOOD NEWS MATTERS: Sunrise Easter service returns to new home in Little Rock after COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Easter Sunday is this Sunday. This year, churches are able to hold services in person one year after everyone was at home watching church online.

The Sunrise Service has been a tradition in Arkansas for many years. Many churches join together at the Rivermarket Amphitheater to worship on Easter morning. Each year it is hosted by Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

“Pulaski Heights has a long rich history. It’s been here since 1912. It’s a very mission-oriented church and a very open congregation,” Pulaski Heights United Methodist pastor John Robbins said.

Last year, unfortunately, was the first time in many years the service couldn’t happen because of COVID-19, but this year, with vaccinations and a glimmer of hope the pandemic is ending, the service will be outside again at a new location.

“War Memorial is a stadium we can space people out safely and still worship,” Robbins said. “We couldn’t do that inside the church, so we’ve chosen to do it at War Memorial.”

The service is at 10:30 Sunday morning, marking the first time in over a year that Pulaski Heights will hold an in-person service.

“We are happy to open our doors finally after 13 months. Everyone is welcome to join us for worship at War Memorial Stadium,” Robbins said. “I think there will be a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. People are hungry to get back together and worship God. We anticipate a lot of people thrilled to celebrate their faith together.”

For more details on the Sunrise Service, head to PHUMC.com.