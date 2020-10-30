Good News Matters: Shadows on Sixth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although the pandemic has made Halloween different this year, Arkansans are still enjoying the spooky season thanks to a safe and fun event downtown. Thousands have flocked to Shadows on Sixth for a drive through Halloween experience.

“We made it our mission to do something safe for people to get out of their house and enjoy the season,” Ellen Lampe with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership said.

They worked for months to create Shadows on Sixth, a drive-through Halloween experience for the whole family. They didn’t know what to expect, but they were blown away by the response.

Thousands of tickets have been sold and they’ve made tens of thousands of dollars.

“It has definitely exceeded our expectations,” Lampe said. The money goes back into Central Arkansas. It benefits the two non-profits and gives families a sense of normalcy and fun while they are safe in their car. After the success of this event, they’re now working on another project for Christmas.

“We definitely have something up our sleeves for the holidays so you’ll have to stay tuned and see what that is,” Lampe said. Shadows on Sixth runs through Halloween from 7 pm until 11 pm. Tickets are $25 per car when you buy them here.