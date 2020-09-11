Good News Matters: September is Hunger Action Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September is Hunger Action Month and local school districts are taking the opportunity to help Arkansans in need with a drive for the Arkansas Food Bank.

Every year, Benton and Bryant compete on the Gridiron in the Salt Bowl and they also use the even to compete over which school district can give back more.

“It gives us a chance to promote and teach our students to give back and why peanut butter is so important,” said Isabella Bradley from the Benton School District.

As a part of Hungar Action Month, the school districts are competing in a peanut butter drive, which is stable in the food for kids program.

“Peanut butter is shelf-stable, packed with protein, easy to eat, kids like it,” said Daniel Frazier from the Arkansas Food Bank.

Last year both school districts brought in tens of thousands of pounds of peanut butter.

Bringing two rival school districts together for one goal of making an impact and feeding hungry kids in need. A competition that is a win/win for the schools and those in need.

Now through September 30, students can bring peanut butter to their schools. The community can visit any Everett Dealership or McFarland Eye Clinic in Saline County to donate.