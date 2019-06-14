Good News Matters: Searcy family raises awareness after child’s diabetes diagnosis

SEARCY, Ark. – A new apartment complex will open in downtown next week with a portion of rent proceeds going to a special cause.

Four years ago Heather and Lane Patterson noticed that their daughter, Finley Kate, was losing weight and was always tired and thirsty. They went to a clinic when they knew something wasn’t right.

“He said I’m pretty sure it’s Type 1. I’m going to get you to Children’s ER as soon as possible,” explains Heather Patterson.

Finley Kate was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was four-years-old. Since then, they’ve been learning to manage and hoping to raise awareness.

“We want to share with the community the types of Type 1 because it’s often misdiagnosed,” adds Heather.

And they’ve been working on a big project to help raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF), a cause that is near and dear to their hearts.

“We call it living in a purpose,” says Lane.

The couple renovated the apartment complex and named it The Finley Downtown, after Finley Kate.

“She’s a special girl, and she’s a strong girl,” he continues.

A portion of the rent proceeds goes to JDRF.

“This is a way that proceeds from living at one of our complexes could be given to JDRF to find a cure for type one diabetes,” Lane says.

As the family copes and continues to learn how to manage Type 1 diabetes and the daily struggles it can bring, they hope this will make an impact and help others fighting the same battle.

“It means so much to me to see Finley Kate be strong with Type 1 diabetes – and as a father to be able to find a way to raise funds and raise awareness and champion her fight every day. It’s very fulfilling,” says Lane.

The ribbon cutting for The Finley Downtown is Wednesday, June 19.