Good News Matters: Salvation Army in need of Red Kettle Donations more this year than ever

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fall has just begun, but it’s already time to think about Christmas and helping those in need especially this year when so many have lost their jobs and although the season may look different, the Salvation Army is hoping you’ll still give.

The bells ringing as you walk into stores to Christmas shop provides the sounds of the season and provides the funding for the Salvation Army to help those in need throughout the year.

“These donations we get during Christmas are crucial to operate during the year,” said Major Bill Mockabee.

Red Kettle Donations fund the homeless shelters and feeding hungry families and this year the need is greater than ever.

“We’ve seen unpredicted need over the last few months, we’ve seen increases over 100% in all categories from our homeless shelters to rent/utilities/food boxes,” said Mockabee.

This year you will still see some red kettles, but you can also donate online and you’ll still find the Angel Tree in Park Plaza and McCain Mall mid-November, or starting Monday you can now choose an Angel online.

“So they can actually pick an Angel, a child, and choose a boy or girl, what age and it’s all on our website starting October 5,” said Major Stephanie Mockabee.

Whether you give online or in person, your donation will make a big impact. In what has been a hard year for so many, giving families the gift of Christmas can make the year-end on a high note.

“And Christmas is the best way to be able to do that, to provide a meaningful Christmas for their children, provide food, relieve stress, if we can do that and show low and be the hands and feet of Christ, it’s made our year,” said Stephanie Mockabee.

Click here to give to the Salvation Army.