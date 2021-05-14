Good News Matters: Salvation Army continues mission of helping Arkansans in need despite pandemic challenges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week marks National Salvation Army Week.

Here in Arkansas, the Salvation Army helps thousands of people in need. Between the Red Kettle Campaign at Christmas, the Angel Tree that provides gifts for thousands of kids in the state, the shelters for the homeless and summer camps for kids in need, they make an impact year-round. Those without a home depend on their services.

“We provide shelter for homeless residents in need and we provide emergency food boxes,” Matt DeSalvo with The Salvation Army said.

This past year was tough for the Salvation Army. The pandemic made the need greater than ever, and then a fire destroyed part of the shelter.

“The longer we’ve been closed, the bigger need for people who need shelter,” DeSalvo said.

Then as they were making repairs from the fire they found asbestos in the building, setting them back even more.

“It’s been disheartening for us not to be able to provide that,” DeSalvo said.

Thankfully now they have hope. The shelter will soon reopen to the many Arkansans who depend on their services.

“Within the last 2-3 weeks we’ve seen a lot of progress to the fire,” DeSalvo said.

The Salvation Army is a vital resource for so many in Arkansas. They’re hoping Arkansans will donate and continue to help the mission. To help the Salvation Army, click here.