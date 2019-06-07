Good News Matters: Safety Town

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of youngsters across Arkansas have been to Safety Town.

The week-long camp teaches kids everything they need to know about safety before they head to kindergarten.

Just this week, more than 100 local children graduated from the program where they learned the importance of stop, look and listen.

“You look for cars coming so you don’t bump into them,” explains Lucinda Beranek, Safety Town Attendee. “We learned about boat safety.”

The 5-year-olds also had lessons on everything from fire safety, talking to strangers, and when to call 9-1-1 to when you can pet a dog and how to do it safely.

Safety Town has been a tradition in Central Arkansas for 35 years.

“Since 1984,” says Wendy Saer, Mayor of Safety Town.

Saer brought the program to Arkansas and since then she’s helped 15 to 20-thousand kids in the state learn how to be safe. She says it’s a community effort.

“This is totally run by volunteers. Nobody gets paid to do this,” she adds.

Pulaski Academy opened its doors this week to host the kids.

Through music, games, visits from policemen and firemen, as well as hands-on activities, the kids walk away with life lessons they’ll never forget.

“Lots of different ways for the children to learn, and it’s been fun to watch them pick it up and remember it,” Saer continues.

She says over the years, every time she runs into a kid who went to Safety Town…

“They always – when they see me they always say “don’t forget to stop, look and listen,” Saer says.

The message no doubt resonates.

“Stop, look and listen,” Lucinda says, adding that she learned a lot and had a lot of fun along the way. “I love safety town.”

In two weeks, Safety Town opens up another session at Episcopal Collegiate.

Click here to visit the Safety Town website.