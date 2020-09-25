Good News Matters: Russellville comes together to support teachers

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- The town of Russellville and the school district have come together to support teachers if they get sick with COVID-19.

They started a fundraiser selling t-shirts, and were blown away with the results.

During a difficult time for every school district in the country, the Russellville School District wanted to join with the community to show their staff how much they care.

“The biggest part is to bring together this community and to show these teachers, nurses, custodial workers that make this community great,” says Russellville Middle School Principal Sarah Monfee.

The district partnered with Jeff Terry at Beacon Ink to make the “I Love My Russellville School District” shirts, with profits going to employees who become sick with COVID-19. They had hoped to sell a lot of the shirts but were blown away when they sold 7,000 of them.

“We’ve been picking up orders and redoing orders and delivering orders,” says Russellville Junior High School Principal Matt Kordsmeier.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Russellville Junior High School Assistant Principal Joe Sitkowski. “Through difficult times, the community has come together, done so much for this, appreciate all they’re doing.”

The result is a sea of red and black. Thousands in the school and community are showing their support.

“It was amazing,” Kordsmeier said. “We have such a great school district here and such a supportive community here, it’s been awesome they care for all of our staff members here in our district.”

The campaign became such a success, the Russellville mayor declared Friday “I Love My Russellville School District” Day.

“Just one way we can show our support, and through I Love Russellville Day, they can see how much the community supports them, the students support them and we support each other,” Sitkowski said.

On Friday night, they’ll celebrate at the Cyclone football game, thanking everyone for the outpouring of love.

“We really wanted to bring together the community and support staff members going through traumatic time,” Monfee says.

From the classroom to the community, a town truly coming together in a time it’s needed most.

