Good News Matters: Professional golfer empowers women through motivational event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A professional golfer from Arkansas has created an event to empower women and give them the tools to accomplish anything. Whether you want to start a business, lose weight or make an impact, she says it’s your turn.

“I just know the power of getting in the room and connecting with like minded women. It’s something that changed my life 6 years ago and I felt called to put this event on for other women,” Christina Lecuyer said.

She created the ‘Decide It’s Your Turn: Women’s Mastermind Weekend’. It’s an event that provides the support and tools to make the leap and create a life you love.

“Deciding whether or not to start that new job, deciding to lose those 10 pounds, to get in or out of that relationship,” Lecuyer said.

The first conference happened last year in Austin and women walked away ready to change the world.

“There were so many women who left with a fire in thier soul to pursue the things they wanted to do,” Lecuyer said.

She said some women went on to run marathons and some started businesses. One decided to write a book.

“We are creating the space for people to come and live a life they love and get the tangible strategy on how to go and do the darn thing,” Lecuyer said.

This year she’s bringing the conference to Arkansas in May at the Junior League Building in downtown Little Rock, with prominent speakers and programs to empower.

“There’s such power in surrounding yourself with amazing human beings,” Lecuyer said.

The Decide It’s Your Turn Weekend is May 14th – 16th in Little Rock. For more info on the event, click here.

(https://christinalecuyer.com/diyt/)