Good News Matters: Patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital prepare Christmas cards to raise money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every year patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital create Christmas cards to sell and raise money for the hospital. Although the pandemic has changed many things this year, it didn’t stop these kids from spreading Christmas cheer.

“The patients in the hospital are the artists. They submit their artwork and artists around the community help,” CeCe Martindale with the Arkansas Children’s Auxiliary said.

From playful snowmen to a touching nativity scene, these cards were made with love. This year they also added napkins, placemats, ornaments and bags featuring the patient’s artwork to the collection.

“Everything turned out wonderfully. Everybody is in the giving spirit right now considering everything that’s going on,” Martindale said.

The cards and gifts are available online or in the hospital gift shop. The profits go back to the hospital and the services and departments most in need. You can purchase them here.