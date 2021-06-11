Good News Matters: Ozark Mission Project builds wheelchair ramp for family

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For 35 years, Ozark Mission Project has been serving by building wheelchair ramps, doing yard work and construction projects for Arkansans in need.

This week, youth groups gathered to serve and spread love.

Joye Blackwell’s grandson, Seth, is a quadriplegic and has many doctor appointments, but to get Seth out the door, Joye would have to call the fire department to help.

“Her (grand)son(sic) literally can’t get in and out of his house without assistance,” Bailey Faulkner, Executive Director of Ozark Mission Project said.

Ozark Mission Project stepped in to change that. This week, they’ve been building a wheelchair ramp, a mission that has been life-changing for this family.

“It just makes my heart run over with happiness. They’re not charging me a dime to do this. I think it’s just wonderful,” Joye Blackwell said.

The young people are made up of youth groups from across Arkansas.

“It’s wonderful knowing you’re able to help someone,” 13-year-old Riley Eby from Bryant said.

“I was overjoyed when we got to come out here. It’s spreading love. You get to help people which is wonderful,” 14-year-old Clair Green from Bryant said.

They are making a difference and changing lives.

“They work all year to raise money and do projects like this,” Faulkner said.

This week hasn’t been ideal weather-wise for construction projects with heavy rain and strong storms, but the group was determined to get the job done.

“I’ve been praying the rain would stop. I prayed last night the rain would end so they could get the ramp done,” Joye Blackwell said.

Prayers were answered and the skies cleared, giving them the chance to complete the wheelchair ramp

“They really don’t understand what a blessing this is for us,” Joye Blackwell said.

North Little Rock Firefighters joined the project to thank the Ozark Mission Project for making the ramp, as they are a big part of the family after assisting sean so many times. For more info on how Ozark Mission Project helps Arkansans year-round, visit their website.