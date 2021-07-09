Good News Matters: North Little Rock food truck owner serves up fish and faith

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas man is inspiring many by turning his life around and now running a booming business.

Weekdays in North Little Rock you’ll find Jasper Lee busy cooking his famous entrees inside of Lee’s Fresh Fish Food Truck.

“I serve catfish filet, catfish steaks and buffalo ribs,” Jasper said.

While he always serves up his food with a smile, his work begins long before the fish is fried. You can find him on the river fishing every morning for the food he’ll serve that day.

“I get up at 4 in the morning. I try to beat the sun and get out on the river,” Jasper said. “I put nets out. I try to get everything I can.”

Business is booming for him in the past two years, but he still stays humble and gives all the glory to God.

“It’s been a blessing. Everything I get is from God,” Jasper explained. “Whatever he wants me to have. It’s a blessing.”

His path to success wasn’t easy, though.

“I used to play football for CAC and was pretty highly rated. I went on a downward spiral, and I just started getting into trouble,” Jasper recalled.

But he turned his life around and found a passion after his father taught him to sailfish. Now that passion starts him out early every morning, fishing on the river and then serving his famous fried catfish throughout the day.

Food fans can find Lee’s Fresh Fish Food Truck in the Pep Boys parking lot weekdays in North Little Rock, and many follow him on Facebook.

While his passion for reeling in fish is still great, he loves meeting people in the community and hopes to inspire them, body and soul.

“I want to reach the community and feed the community. I want to reach people and tell them more about the right way and the Bible.”