Good News Matters: New exhibit shares history of Black lawmakers in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Throughout the pandemic, Arkansas landmarks are getting creative to still bring the history that Arkansans want to see. Downtown Arkansas is the home of three Arkansas museums with so much history and opportunities for learning.

“There is so much happening at Arkansas Heritage,” Mandy Shoptaw with Arkansas Heritage said.

This week a new exhibit opened at the Old State House.

“It’s an exhibit called Arkansas African American legislators. These are featuring legislators from the 1800s,” Shoptaw said.

The Division of Heritage says this is a good time for students who are studying such an important topic. “This could be a great way to introduce your school-age children to legislators or African Americans from Arkansas they may not be aware of,” Shoptaw said.

And a partnership with the Arkansas Arts Council brought an exhibit we can all relate to the past few months to the Historic Arkansas Museum.

“It is about being collectively alone. It’s the experience these artists have had when they were alone. I think it will speak to a lot of people,” Shoptaw said.

If you want to visit, give any of the museums a call or visit their website for times or reservation options. You even have the option to tour the museums from the comfort of your home or office. They have thousands of archived photos and documents you can view. For more info, click here.