Good News Matters: New exhibit at Clinton Library travels back to the 90s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 90s are back at a new exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center.

From Men in Black to Britney Spears, you can see major props and costumes that will bring you nostalgia from an era that has been a hot topic lately.

With the new exhibit you can have the chance to experience the 90s like its 1999.

“This was given to us by Warner Brothers Studio – they replicated the couches and coffee tables to the Friends coffee shop and people can take selfies here.” says Christine Mouw, the Museum Curator.

The replica Friends set is just one feature of the already very popular exhibit. It takes you back to the bright colors and big blockbusters that brought us together at the end of the decade.

Its taken almost a year to make the exhibit happen. They have been working on getting big props from studios, like the costume Forrest Gump wore as he ran across America, and that’s only the beginning.

It’s also interactive, giving people the chance to play games like Pogs.

“We have a crossword puzzle with 1990 clues – there’s a floor trivia game and do the puzzles on the floor pieces,” Mouw said.

To the era that brought us N-Sync and the Backstreet Boys, to teaching us there’s no crying in baseball. You can live it all out again at the Clinton Presidential LIbrary.