Good News Matters: Museum of Discovery opening six months after devastating winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The historic February winter storm brought devastation for the Museum of Discovery, with floods damaging much of the popular downtown attraction. Now six months later, they’re back open for business and the doors open tomorrow.

“I think everyone is going to be impressed. There are new floors and a new coat of paint. It just really looks good in here,” Bass said.

The museum is now brighter and has new exhibits for everyone to enjoy.

“We now have an expanded tinkering studio and expanded animal care facility that are going to be huge hits. We’re excited for people to come see it,” Bass said.

The past few months haven’t been easy with the popular museum having to close and make repairs. Though in true Arkansas fashion, everyone in the community pitched in to help.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve had everyone from the Regional Innovation Hub to the Clinton Center to the Nature Center with Game and Fish help,” Bass said.

The Little Rock Zoo even let them use two of their buildings to house animals from the museum and offer virtual programming when they were closed.

Many in the community came together for the attraction that is beloved throughout Central Arkansas.

For more info on the Museum of Discovery’s schedule as they re-open, click HERE.