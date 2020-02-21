GOOD NEWS MATTERS: Mount St. Mary student using change to make change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock teenager is taking change and using it to change her community and feed those in need.

Mount St. Mary student Anne Marie Coy has had a love for helping others since she was young.

“I’ve been working with the Food Bank since I was in the 4th grade. It has become my passion. I really enjoy volunteering there,” Anne Marie Coy, who created Change for Change said.

When she saw that the Arkansas Food Bank was low on donations, she wanted to step up.

“I thought why can’t we fix this,” Coy said.

She started the Change for Change project and she’s asking people to donate any amount to make a difference.

“Even just donating a dollar will provide five meals to the Arkansas Food Bank and it’s so important a large amount of people in our state,” said Coy.

With a huge outpouring from the community, she turned the change into thousands of dollars.

“The first year we raised 4,200 dollars and last year we raised over 8,000. This year we’re trying to raise 10,000,” Coy said.

That money translates to tens of thousands of meals for Arkansans in need.

You can donate to your change or dollars at any First Security Bank location in Central Arkansas.