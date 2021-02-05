Good News Matters: Mount St. Mary Academy celebrates 170 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock is celebrating 170 years. The school has a rich history in Arkansas and is the oldest continually operational school in the state.

On February 5, 1851, Mount St. Mary Academy was founded by the Sisters of Mercy. The school is rooted in the Catholic Faith and is known for its academic excellence and dedication to serving the community.

“One of the things that makes Mount so unique is the commitment to service. It’s one of the mercy values so important to us,” Jamie Groat, Director of Marketing and Communications at Mount St. Mary said.

For students at the all girls school, it’s a sisterhood.

“It makes you feel like a part of something greater than yourself of your grade,” Sarah Dominick, Mount St. Mary sophomore, said.

Dominick comes from a family of Mount girls. She couldn’t wait until she could follow the generations before her.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it since I was little. It means so much to be a part of this,” Mount St. Mary Sophomore Sarah Dominick said.

There are many traditions at the school including the alma mater, the senior ring mass and the uniforms. The current students and many before them all a part of Arkansas history.

We know that for the next 170 years we will continue to empower women to live with wisdom, passion and integrity,” Groat said.

For more information, visit mtstmary.edu.