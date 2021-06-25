Good News Matters: LR City Center ministry opening emergency dental clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City Center through Immanuel Baptist Church is opening an Emergency Dental Clinic this summer for Arkansans in need.

In 2020, Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock opened the City Center in the old Kroger building on Shackleford. It’s a place for those in need with a food pantry, clothes closet and the dental clinic that will open soon.

“We are excited to be able to offer a clinic that will welcome people in pain and in need of extraction. We are looking forward to opening later this summer,” Director of the Dental Clinic Jill Massiet said.”We hope through the City Center we can offer an opportunity for them to have relief from pain.”

She says it’s a ministry of love. “Sometimes you just have to take care of the physical needs people have so they will know we care about them and love them and Jesus loves them and they are welcome here to Immanuel,” Massiet said.

The clinic will be run solely by volunteers.

“This was an idea as a church that we wanted to do. It’s something we can do in a tangible and physical way to help those in pain and serve our neighbors. We love this city. We wanted to demonstrate our faith through our works,” Volunteer Dentist Dr. Amir Mehrabi said.

Dr. Amir Mehrabi is a renowned dentist that helped found the clinic. He and many others will volunteer their time and skills.

“There are a lot of people suffering right now but they don’t have a place to go. This is going to be a place they can come and be loved on. They will be taken care of by our volunteers and we’re going to get them out of pain,” Dr. Mehrabi said.

And you can help as well. They are still looking for volunteers.

“We need dentists, dental hygienists, RN’s and anyone who feels like they can give back to their community,” Dr. Mehrabi said.

The dental clinic at the City Center is expected to open later this summer. For more information on the City Center, click here. https://citycenterlr.org/