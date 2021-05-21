Good News Matters: Junior Achievement of Arkansas working to improve students financial literacy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Junior Achievement of Arkansas benefits more than 8,400 students across the Natural State.

The non-profit was founded to promote financial literacy in education. Volunteers go inside the classroom to give K-12 students skills they’ll use throughout their lifetime.

Jim Bailey with Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been on the Junior Achievement of Arkansas Board since 2003. He says the impact he’s seen for students is life changing, as students are empowered for their own economic success.

“To help children understand how to balance a checkbook, how to buy and sell goods and how to potentially build a company. It’s all focused on education,” Bailey said. “It really sends a clear message to the community about the importance of education, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Next week Junior Achievement will hold its largest fundraiser of the year and honor Legacy Award Winners Anne Marie Doramus, Frank Scott Jr., Rush Harding and Dr. Gary Arnold.

“Four outstanding individuals who have dedicated a lot of time when it comes to education and the roles they play in the community,” Bailey said.

Students will also be recognized and share the life lessons they’ve learned and how they’re now prepared to reach goals they never imagined.

For more information on how to help, visit JuniorAchievement.org.