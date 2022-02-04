NEW YORK (WPIX) – An ice-skating dog made its way around a skating rink in New York’s Central Park for a great cause – to keep other dogs healthy.

It was a sight to be seen in Central Park as Benny the ice-skating dog stopped other skaters in their tracks. The 8-year-old Labrador lives in Las Vegas with his owner who rescued him from a shelter as a puppy.

“When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day,” Cheryl DelSangro recalled. “He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made and they pulled him and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him.”

The retired professional figure skater knew she’d be able to teach her four-legged skater how to navigate the ice. They’re not only out for a good time, though. The pair were at Wollman Rink to push Benny’s cause for good eye health in dogs.

“It’s really a shame dogs don’t have as much care for their eyes, so we’ve gotten involved with this and Benny takes a supplement,” DelSangro explained, noting that the vision supplement is made by his sponsor, Animal Necessity. “Benny’s getting older, he’s 8 years old, so this is something I have him on. I hope other people see the use for such a good product because you want your dog’s eyes to stay really good.”

Skating alongside others – or jumping over cones – all in the name of good health in animals.