Good News Matters: Girl Scouts getting creative selling cookies during the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s cookie time! Girl Scout cookie sales kicked off this week. Although the pandemic has made selling products more difficult, Girl Scouts are getting creative.

From Thin Mints to Tag Alongs, the iconic Girl Scout cookies have been famous since their first cookie recipe in 1922.

“The Girls Scout cookie program is the world’s largest girls entrepreneurial program in the world. It helps girls with goal setting, decision making, people skills and money management ” Desiray Ward with the Girl Scouts Diamond program said.

Troops depend on the money from cookie sales for their programs every year.

“Girl Scouts is completely girl-led. Everything that girls are doing in their troop is based on their passions and what they’re excited about it. When you buy a box of cookies you’re funding their passions,” Ward said.

You may not see Girl Scouts knocking on your door this year because of the pandemic, but you can still support them and get your cookie fix. They have options to buy online or from your favorite scout from a virtual cookie booth. There’s even a cookie finder app. It’s an important year to still show your support.

“We’re building tomorrows leaders when you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies,” Ward said.

If you would like to find where you can purchase cookies, you can text COOKIES to 59618 or click here or here.