Good News Matters: Fans head back to the ballpark for Travelers games after pandemic delay

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a tough year with the pandemic, the Arkansas Travelers season is uniting Arkansans and bringing the joy of baseball back to the Natural State.

This season’s return of baseball has been much welcomed at Dickey Stephens Park after some many challenges in 2020.

Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks says there’s just something about baseball that brings everyone together.

“It’s been a tremendous start to the season. Crowds have been great, people love coming out here to an outdoor venue,” Meeks explained. “People say it’s America’s pastime, and certainly here it’s been a big impact on this community. In central Arkansas, the Travelers have always brought people together.”

Since Dickey Stephens reopened in May for the first time since 2019, people have been flocking to the ballpark.

“It’s cheap, affordable fun. Tickets are cheap, only $6, and we keep it that way,” Meeks said. “I think it’s really shown that after the pandemic people are just happy to be around people.”

The Travelers have been hosting plenty of theme nights and giveaways to keep people coming back to the ballpark. This weekend is one of the biggest for the Travs with Faith and Family Night, featuring a post-game concert by Christian band Plumb.

“Faith and family night is my personal favorite,” Meeks said. “It’s a true blessing to be able to do. It’s something we really enjoy.”

So, either with special attractions or just the crack of the bat, the Arkansas Travelers are bringing people together over peanuts and Cracker Jacks.