Good News Matters: Family gets back treasures donated to Goodwill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some long-lost items have found their way back home.

Air Force ribbons, dog tags, and other items belonging to Mary Lou Dunn’s oldest brother Elijah Pearce have been returned to her.

Dunn said Pearce enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1940, serving for 24 years.

He died several years ago.

His military keepsakes were found at a Goodwill in Little Rock.

After finding out that Dunn was one of Pearce’s living relatives, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Brian F. Marsh, personally brought the items to her.

Seeing them brought a flood of emotions from Dunn.

“It just, It just brought it all back. I was so glad to see these things,” she said.