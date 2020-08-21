Good News Matters: Easter Seals holding virtual ‘Walk with me’ event to raise money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In March, Easter Seals Arkansas had to furlough ninety employees and close several of their schools due to the pandemic, but things are looking much brighter for the non-profit since then.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit non-profits hard, Easter seals, a program that provides services for kids and adults with disabilities was hit especially hard

“We had to close our preschool in Little Rock and in Stuttgart. We had to close our adult center,” said Kathryn Horton, Easter Seals Arkansas

Many employees had to be furloughed, but since then, they’ve been able to reopen many of their services and provide their vital services for Arkansans.

“Closing programs meant we lost a lot of money, we did receive money from the government recently which has been helpful,” said Kathryn Horton, Easter Seals Arkansas

They’re hoping the community can help them continue to recover, with a big fundraiser coming up ‘Walk with me’ is a yearly event celebrating Easter Seals and raising money.

“It’s a lot of our Easter Seals clients and families, and a lot of the communities who supports us,” said Kathryn Horton, Easter Seals Arkansas

It’s happening again this year, but this time it’s a virtual walk.

“It’s really simple you can do a walk on your own, or a run on your own,” said Kathryn Horton.

The virtual event ends with a car parade and awards on September 19th. They hope the community can donate and help a very beloved cause in the state.

“We’re struggling just like everyone in the nonprofit world, so giving now means more than ever,” said Kathryn Horton.

If you would like to help Easter Seals you can go HERE.