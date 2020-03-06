Good News Matters: City Center in West Little Rock ready to serve people in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The old Kroger building on Shackleford has been transformed into the City Center, a 47,000 square foot building with event space, food pantry and emergency dental clinic for those in need.

Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock purchased the building in 2015 with a vision to serve.

“At Immanuel, we’ve always been in the city. For 128 years we have loved this city. Now, we’re for the city and we want it to flourish,” says Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Steven Smith.

Church members raised and donated nine million dollars over the past few years to help make the dream a reality. The large building will serve many needs, including a CARE center, which stands for Compassion And Relief Efforts.

“That includes our pantry of food services with clothes and small appliances. And later in the year we’re opening an emergency dental clinic and we will later become a place where you can get your GED, so we’re thrilled about that,” Dr. Smith added.

Dentists in the community will volunteer their time once the emergency dental clinic opens. They also have an 800-seat auditorium for events, along with prayer rooms and areas to build relationships.

“We are here to serve the underserved,” Dr. Smith continued.

Click here for more information on the City Center.