Good News Matters: Central Arkansas chef reflects on weight loss journey after shedding 60 pounds in a year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With a new year comes new resolutions and for many, that means getting healthy and losing weight. One Arkansas man made that decision one year ago, and his results are inspiring.

Chef Serge Krikorian runs a successful catering company, Vibrant Occasions Catering, and just launched a food truck. But his latest accomplishment he says is one of his greatest. It all started exactly one year ago.

“I just got on the scale, It was the highest it has been,” Chef Serge Krikorian said.

He decided it was time to make a change for himself and his family.

“At that point I was taking 5 medications for blood pressure and prediabetes,” Chef Serge said.

He and his wife Mary started walking and eating healthier. In the course of one year, he lost 60 pounds and his wife lost 70 pounds.

“It was a lot of work. But the rewards are that I feel better and I only take a half a dose of one of my pills and by January I’ll be off,” Chef Serge said.

His advice for others? To make the decision eat healthy, exercise and don’t make excuses. He says his excuse was always that he was busy. But he did this in his busiest year ever launching a food truck on top of his catering business- and the results?

“I’m so much happier. We’re so much happier,” Chef Serge said.