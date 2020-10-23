Good News Matters: Bryant teenager making a difference for 7-year-old girl

A Bryant teenager is making a difference in the life of a 7-year-old girl who looks up to her and is touching people across the country with her kindness.

7-year-old Aubrey Holland has loved cheering since she was a little girl. Her dad was a star football player at Bryant High School and for the Henderson Reddies. Tragically he died two years ago, followed by the tragic death of her Uncle.

Through grief, Aubrey found cheering in the stands for Bryant brought her joy. And the 9th-grade Cheer Squad noticed. Especially Kaitlynn Hentschel who gave Aubrey her pom-poms after a game. It was a gesture that she never imagined would mean so much. After that, the Bryant 9th grade cheer squad surprised her with a uniform so she could truly feel like a part of the team.

“I want everyone to treat people the same way with kindness just to make someone’s day. If you’re not having the best day, still try to make someone else’s day,” Kaitlynn Hentschel said.

Katilyn is always making a difference and thinking of others. Every year she donates her birthday to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

“I wanted to do something to help people so I started sponsoring kids with cancer because they needed the gifts more than I did,” she said.

She has a big heart and is making an impact for others, from giving gifts to cancer patients around the world to giving a Bryant 7-year-old something to cheer about.