Good News Matters: Arkansas woman recognized for her cake designs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas woman receives national recognition for her cake designs and was recently featured on the Food Network.

Angela Barry can whip up a Crème brûlée that is out of this world, but baking in’t her only passion.

“I’m a staffing coordinator at the Arkansas Heart Hospital by day and a cake designer at night.”

Barry has a full time job at the Arkansas Heart Hospital and she somehow seems to make time to own A&M Cake Designs in Conway.

“I love working here, it allows me to be more creative with my art. I just have fun. I always have fun.”

Her specialty cakes recently brought her national attention at the World Cake Championship that aired on the Food Network.

“It’s kind of a dream come true, you feel like you’re recognized by your peers.”

She’s worked very hard to get where she is. She placed second in the Wedding Cake Tasting, which is a huge accomplishment. Though the worldwide competition is tough she says it is truly a family.

“At the end of the day we all love the art, the art of sugar, we come together.”

She works hard and enjoys making creations that taste good, with a design that blows people away.

“Putting myself in competitions, meeting other people, being in other kitchens, it teaches me to be fast, focused.. baking is a lot of art, a lot of creation.”

Barry looks forward to showcasing more of her work in the future.

“Meanwhile i’ll be having fun, with my hospital family and fun with my clients too.”

