GOOD NEWS MATTERS: Arkansas woman pledges to walk daily until COVID is gone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman made a pledge last March that she would walk several miles a day until there were zero COVID cases in the state of Arkansas. She has followed through and just hit 1,000 miles is hoping to inspire others.

Nancy Hall is a retired PCSSD teacher, a mother, grandmother and someone who cares deeply about her community. So when the pandemic hit last March, she wanted to do something.

“I was walking the circle and I was thinking what can I do to stay positive about the virus that was affecting so many people. That day I pledged to walk or run every day until we have zero cases in Arkansas,” Nancy Hall said.

Every day she walked and she posted on Facebook about her walk and the current case numbers, along with inspiration.

“Every day when I post my post on Facebook I try to post something positive and encourage people to be kind and do the right thing,” Hall said.

She never imagined when she started we would still be dealing with the virus today. That hasn’t stopped her though.

“When I started I thought it would be a couple of months. I thought it would go through the summer and it would start to go down,” Hall said.

She walked every day in the hot Arkansas summer, and then through the roller coaster of a winter we’ve had, including a historic snowstorm last week.

“I walked through a tropical storm warning and a snow storm last week. It’s been a journey. I never believed 11 months later I’d still be doing this,” Hall said.

She hasn’t missed a day and she’s inspired others to join her in her mission to walk/run to zero. She is now on Day 344 of her journey.

“I’ve gone over 1,000 miles,” Hall said.

She’s hopeful as cases drop and Arkansans are vaccinated, someday no one will have suffer the virus.