Good News Matters: Arkansas man leads effort to feed the hungry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas man is making an impact by helping feed hungry kids in the Natural State.

In fact, he’s helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals throughout the pandemic.

Joshua Hayes has always had a spirit of giving.

“My dad ran a prison ministry and later a day shelter. My mom was a registered nurse, so healthcare and nonprofits is always a part of what I was raised around,” he explains.

He’s now carrying on that legacy through PepsiCo’s Food for Good program, partnering with organizations such as the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and Arkansas Dream Center to deliver meals to kids and families in need.

“Last year we served about 335,000 meals to those in need – mainly to kids but some in homeless situations as well,” continues Hayes.

He also works with Our House shelter, Immerse Arkansas and Jobs 4 You Arkansas, to provide opportunities for those in need.

“It’s amazing. It’s one of the most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had,” he says.

The help comes at a time when so many are suffering because of job loss and financial strain due to the pandemic.

“The need is huge across the nation. About 22 million kids live in food insecure situations. Here in Arkansas, that breaks down to 1 in 4 people and 1 in 3 kids,” says Hayes.

And for him, it’s also about making the meals nutritious and delicious.

“I went to culinary school and went through the restaurant industry,” he adds.

And now he’s using his skills for the greater good to feed the hungry in Arkansas.