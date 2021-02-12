Good News Matters: Arkansas Foodbank preparing for incoming winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heading into one of the coldest weeks Arkansas has seen in some time, it’s more important than ever to think of those who are hungry.

Leah Whitlock with the Arkansas Foodbank highlighted some of the needs for the Arkansas Foodbank.

“Especially on cold days like today, some Arkansans are having to choose between heating their home or putting food on the table,” Leah said.

This comes as the Arkansas Food Bank is in dire need of donations after the pandemic put so many people out of work.

“In 2020 alone we distributed 40.4 million pounds, which is a 37 percent increase. That shows us how much people are relying on the Food Bank and who we distribute to,” Leah said.

There are many ways Arkansans can help. Donating food, time or money can be really helpful.

“A really fun way to get involved is to create a fundraiser online and have friends and family gather to donate to end hunger,” Whitlock said.

They’re also thankful for the help they recently received from a well-known name. Actor Chris Pratt raised money for the Foodbank Network and featured the Arkansas Food Bank in a video he recently posted.

“We were able to receive $20,000 because of that. We were really gracious,” Whitlock said.

If anyone would like to donate to the food bank, click HERE.