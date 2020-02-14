Good News Matters: Arkansas’ first Chocolatier prepares for Valentines Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When you think about Valentine’s day, you think about flowers and chocolate. Today is no doubt the biggest day for florists and chocolate shops. We spent the day with a chocolatier to see how big the day is for business.

Arkansas’ first Chocolatier Carmen Portillo has been preparing for this day for a long time.

“This is our Superbowl. We have our game faces on. It’s game time and we’re making as much chocolate as possible,” Cocoa Belle Chocolates Owner and Chocolatier Carmen Portillo said.

Inside Cocoa Bell Chocolates, you won’t find your average box of chocolates. Carmen is known for her renowned truffles, and she has been featured in Vogue was on the Food Network last year.

“I was part of Bake You Rich, a competition on Food Network. I was a semi-finalist and was proud to represent Arkansas,” Portillo said.

Her love for chocolate started when she was young and lived in England, and then traveled the world.

“I went to Paris and Madrid and everywhere I would go I would get chocolates,” Portillo said.

And she’s proud to have her business here in Arkansas for twelve years now.

“We really love what we do here. We use high-quality ingredients that are fair trade and organically sourced ingredients. We put a lot of love in everything we bake,” Portillo said.

As for what she believes makes chocolate so popular… “Chocolate makes us feel good. It raises our endorphins. It makes us feel loved,” Portillo said.

Cocoa Belle Chocolates is located inside Bella Vita Jewelry in downtown Little Rock. You can get a box of her popular chocolate truffles tonight at the Friday Night Art Walk. They’ll be open until 8 p-m. More info on Carmen and Cocoa Belle, click HERE.