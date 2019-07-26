Good News Matters: Arkansas Fashion School

Next weekend, aspiring fashion designers will show off their hard work from the Arkansas Fashion School, a school in Little Rock, run by a prominent designer known around the country.

Many of these students decided to follow their lifelong dream of being a fashion designer.

“Since I was a little girl, my grandmothers both sewed,” AFS Student Laurie Cridle said.

Laurie Cridle decided to cut back on her current career to pursue her passion.

“I’m a registered nurse and I’m ready with my fashion design to use my creative skills more,” Cridle said.

After just one year at the school, she’s amazed at how far she’s come.

“I’m still in shock that I did this. A year ago I could barely sew two pieces together in a straight line,” said Cridle.

Beth Hollar also decided to follow her passion for fashion. She had been a stay at home mom her entire life, and at 68 years old, she finally took the plunge.

“It just changed my whole life. I feel like my best years ahead of me,” AFS Student Beth Hollar said. “Mostly the sewing and technical aspect of sewing I love.”

She’s just one year into the program, and is so thankful Little Rock has a school like this one.

“What an opportunity. You don’t find this just anywhere,” Hollar said.

Who knows if the next Versace or Chanel will come from this school?

“I want to be a fashion designer. I want to start my own brand,” AFS Student Brennon Taylor said.

They’re giving these students the skills to succeed.

“What I love about it, I get to learn so many techniques,” Taylor said.

And giving them endless opportunities.

“I want to open my own boutique,” AFS Student Reymon Linares student said.

Next Saturday, August 3, they’ll showcase their hard work at the Emerging Designers Fashion Show.

It’s an event to support the school and to give students the chance to show off all of their hard work on the runway.

If you would like to attend the event August 3rd in Little Rock, click here.