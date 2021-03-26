Good News Matters: Arkansas author encouraging women to fight pandemic fatigue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas woman is uplifting others with a book to inspire and show women they can do anything they put their mind to.

As Women’s History Month wraps up in March, we want to showcase a woman making a difference with a mission to show anything is possible.

“It’s to inspire and encourage women from all over the world,” Girl Power author Phyllis Hodges said.

Phyllis Hodges is a speaker, a master fitness trainer, a minister and an author. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, she saw a need.

“I thought about the pandemic. We are in a position where many are moping and depressed,” Hodges said.

She teamed up with several other women to give resources to fellow women and wrote a book called ‘Girl Power.”

“It’s a compilation of eight other writers,” Hodges explained. “We decided to team up and share our stories to encourage ladies to be successful.”

She interviewed 100 women for the book and shares stories and inspiration. To get a copy of her book, visit DoYouPhylMe.com.