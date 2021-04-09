GOOD NEWS MATTERS: A furry friend is helping kids at the Children’s Protection Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Children’s Protection Center gives kids who have been abused a safe and comfortable place to heal.

“Children involved in child abuse investigations have to talk to lots of people and go through a lot of interviews,” Jennifer Long with the Children’s Protection Center said. “They can all come together and perform the services that help children heal in one place.”

Something that brings so much comfort to these children is a therapy dog named Atti, who has become a viral hit with a video showing the dog reading and following commands.

“Atti has a way of making people feel comfortable,” Long said. “Therapy dogs bring a sense of calm to most children and we see that every day.”

Atti is a Russian Terrier that instantly makes these kids feel at ease.

Christy Bray volunteers and brings Atti often and she sees the impact the dog makes.

“We helped a little boy go from ‘I’m traumatized’ to ‘I don’t want to leave because this dog has made me so happy,” Bray explained.

She says seeing these kids feel loved and safe is heartwarming.

“That was the day I realized that this is why we do this,” Bray said.

Now the center is on a wait list to have a facility dog, which would be at the center all the time.

“It will be a dog that can go with the kids to the forensic interview, to the medical exam and to therapy. They can even go to court with them,” Long said.

The team at the Children’s Protection Center looks forward to having a dog full-time to bring comfort and love at a time when these kids need it most.

Members of the community are already volunteering services for the facility dog. They are still seeking volunteer veterinary and other services for the dog. To help their mission or to donate to the center, head to the ChildrensProtectionCenter.org.