CABOT, Ark – Cabot High School’s Winter Guard has been named Scholastic Regional A Champions.

The competition was held earlier this month in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The group of 17 students showcased their performance skills utilizing flags, sabres, and rifles in front of hundreds. This is the first time the group has secured this title and are one of only a few Arkansas Winter Guard teams to compete at this level.

“You know that you have worked so hard for this and you’ve made it,” Senior Autumn Neumeier said about the achievement.

The group hopes this accomplishment will encourage other classmates at Cabot High School to join the team.

“If you are considering it, just go for it,” performer Brian Henson added.

The team will host a free public performance on Thursday March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cabot High School old gym.

There is one more competition before the season ends at Lake Hamilton High School on April 1.