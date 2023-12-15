LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Elementary students in Little Rock received some warm gifts ahead of the holidays.

Entergy Arkansas employees and members of the Little Rock Firefighters Union handed out winter coats at Brady Elementary School in Little Rock on Friday.

The donation is part of Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need.

“We know the cold weather is coming so to be able to provide these kids with a winter coat, it really warms your heart,” Brandi Hinkle with Entergy said. “I try not to get choked up, because it really is special, it feels good and satisfies a need, so there’s not much more you can ask for than that.”

In the past 25 years, Operation Warm has provided five million coats to kids across the United States.

For more information on Operation Warm, visit OperationWarm.org.