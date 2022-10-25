LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 6-year-old was recognized as a member of the prestigious high IQ society, Mensa.

Joe White was born prematurely at 28 weeks. Doctors and specialists told his mother that he would probably face challenges.

However, Joe White shocked his mother when he was only 2 years old, by reciting his alphabet backward and spelling multi-syllable words such as “xylophone” all by himself, without being taught.

Joe has taught himself sign language and piano.

Mensa requires scores from an exam for admission.

“You either have to take an exam offered by Mensa, or you can opt to be tested by a private psychologist and submit the scores.” Janay White, Joe’s mother, said.

Joe will attend monthly meetings with a local Mensa chapter and will also get involved nationally through Mensa’s component for gifted youth.