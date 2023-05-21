LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After two years of work, a new park has been dedicated near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at the East End Community Park on Calhoun Street.

The goal of the park is to provide a place of rest and relaxation for those who live near or work at the airport, as well as travelers.

Ronnie Jackson from the East Little Rock Neighborhood Association said that this is just the beginning for the group.

“This is a part of the revitalization that will take place in this neighborhood, we are just getting started.”

The airport worked with East End community members to design the park and invested 600-thousand dollars in the project.