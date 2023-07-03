CONWAY, Ark. – We all have something that we dream of becoming someday, and for one Central Arkansas teen, her dream is now a reality after being cast in a Disney Plus movie.

“I’m really proud to represent my community and my friends and everyone I know,” local movie star Piper Wallace said.

Piper Wallace is a 15-year-old from Conway who fell in love with musical theatre when she was just 9 years old.

“I have always loved it,” Wallace said.

She’s a star in local theatre, and she’s auditioned for some big roles, including HBO Max and Marvel movies, but never heard back.

“I definitely don’t try to get my hopes up for every role because like oh yeah a Marvel movie never going to hear back, Disney you know,” Wallace stated.

Although, it is Disney that is now allowing her to go big time!

“Me and my sister were both out playing and we both were like super excited and jumping up and down and screaming,” Wallace said.

The movie, World’s Best, just released a couple of weeks ago. It is about a young boy who follows his father’s footsteps to become a rapper.

Filming took Piper to Canada for two months, and then, on to the Big Apple for the big premiere.

“It’s just like, I don’t know, I feel like I have been working up to this point, but I never thought I would get to this point, especially this soon but it’s really amazing,” Wallace said.

In the movie, she plays the role of 12-year-old Claire, who is a nerd and the best friend of the main character.

“She is also a math nerd and she’s the one that is grounded and that she knows who she is and she is very weird,” Wallace stated.

Now, as Piper sits on her couch, flips on the remote control, and opens up Disney Plus, the movie is pulled up.

Now, people all over the world will see her work.

“It’s really cool because like I grew up, no one, I have never really seen people from Arkansas like on the screen and when you do it’s like of wow look that person is from Arkansas,” Wallace said.

Piper hopes this will inspire others to shoot for the stars and believe it can happen.

Piper said she is now back home and so blessed to have such a community of support around her.

For now, she is back doing local theatre shows, and just reaching for the stars, possibly more movies if possible, and one day maybe even Broadway.