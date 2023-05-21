LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former United States Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater delivered the commencement address to the Clinton School of Public Service graduates Saturday afternoon.

Rodney Slater served in president Bill Clinton’s cabinet from 1997 to 2001. He said that his beliefs in Clinton and the school are more secure than ever after 40 years.

“My beliefs are sure and secure in the now more than 40 years of knowing and working with the person for whom this fine school is named,” Slater stated.

This is the 17th graduating class from the Clinton school, with graduates receiving a master’s degree in public service.

Slater spoke to the graduates about lessons he has learned in his career, and told them that ‘fate, faith and fortune beckon.’