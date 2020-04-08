Central Arkansas photographer finds new ways to capture smiles during COVID-19

SEARCY, Ark. – A Central Arkansas photographer is finding ways to capture smiles in the midst of the pandemic while also pay it forward to local businesses.

The virus forced Lydia Brumfield to postpone her portrait sessions.

Now she’s donating sessions and will meet families at their homes, so they can pose on their front steps and show how they’re getting through the pandemic.

“I’ve had people who come out with pajama clothes just what they’ve been wearing this entire time,” Brumfield said. “Some people come out with their attire they wear to work, I have some people who work at the hospital, or Walmart because they are essential workers and they can’t stay home.”

The catch is families are asked to support a local business of their choice, whether it’s shopping there, buying a gift card to use later, or just making a donation.

Brumfield is one of dozens of photographers across the country taking these pictures for the social media movement called “The Front Steps Project.”

The project was started by Needham, Massachusetts photographer Carla Soulia.

“I just loved that idea,” Brumfield said.

Brumfield is having families write what they love about the small business they choose to support and then adding that onto social media posts. She’s also asking families to reflect on how they’re coping.

“Just include a few sentence telling how has life been different for you during this time,” Brumfield added.

She then uploads her work to social media and tags it with #TheFrontStepsProjectSearcy, snapshots she knows make up a much bigger picture.

“We’re just surviving and we’re all in this together,” she said.

Brumfield’s original post about #TheFrontStepsProjectSearcy: