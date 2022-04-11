LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday at Presbyterian Village there was a birthday party for the ages. The ages, however, were only people 100 and over.

It’s an exclusive club that seems to be getting bigger. Eight women were honored at the special luncheon for reaching the triple-digit mark when it comes to years on Earth.

“It feels pretty wonderful,” Kathryn Bost, 100, said. “I have no aches or pains and I enjoy life every day.”

“It just kind of came upon you,” Dorothy Power said who turned 100 in August of 2021. “You don’t notice any difference and I don’t feel any different.”

Dorothy might not feel any different herself, however, she can’t say the same about the world around her.

“The whole world is different,” Power said.

“You go into a home now and the dishwasher is going the washing machine is going. It sounds like a factory,” Bost added.

Bost, Power and company are still living their best lives every day by playing cards, bingo, dominoes, and other activities. But those activities aren’t necessarily the keys to living over a century.

“There is no secret,” Power said. “Just try to live a good life and stay out of trouble.”

“Happiness has been the one thing that has gotten me here,” Bost said. “The only thing that I’ve done any different, that I think, than anyone else is laugh a lot. And I try to make other people laugh a lot, like I have made you laugh.”

Dr. Jeanne Wei is the director of the Institute of Aging at U.A.M.S. and says that before the pandemic, the most centenarians they celebrated at one time was three.

“It’s extremely rare,” Dr. Wei said. “It’s such an inspiration for all of us to see people who’ve made it to 100. That’s a huge milestone.”

A milestone that potentially more people can reach in the future. According to Dr. Wei, 1-in-3 babies born in the United States and the United Kingdom have a better chance of living to 100 years old thanks to modern science and medicine.

However, for Bost, she just wants to make sure she never turns old enough to be mean all the time.

“How many am I supposed to have?” Bost questioned while laughing. “I don’t want to outlive my goodness.”