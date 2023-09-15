CABOT, Ark. – Elementary school kids in Cabot were surprised to receive some new rides for PE class.

Thanks to a $54,000 grant from the All Kids Bike program, elementary schools in Cabot received more than 200 bikes.

The mission of the All Kids Bike program is to teach every child in the U.S. how to ride a bike in PE classes

Northside Elementary Principal Miriam Berryhill said bike riding is a huge milestone for a child, setting them up to succeed in the future.

“It’s one of those activities that will go with them all the way through adulthood,” Berryhill said. “It teaches them a lot of balance, coordination, it gives them an activity that they can go outside and do.”

Nine of the area’s elementary schools each received 24 bikes along with everything needed for PE teachers to provide instructions on riding them.