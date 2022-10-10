LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’ve heard them called fighters or “pink warriors”, but the title we want to give these women most of all – survivors.

Throughout October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arkansas Today is highlighting brave Arkansans like Lelani Beach-Holmes who have overcome this disease.

Lelani was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram. She had skipped her annual exams two years prior, and the tumor ultimately found was “sizable”. After undergoing a lumpectomy and months of treatments, her cancer later returned in the other breast.

After completing further treatments through the CARTI Breast Center in Little Rock, she is now sharing her story in the hopes women thinking of skipping their annual exams think twice.

For those looking for an easier way to get checked, CARTI will be hosting Mammograms & Muffins with the Breast Center. These Saturday appointments, available between 8 a.m. And noon, are designed to make receiving yearly mammograms as easy, convenient, and comfortable as possible.

For more information or to schedule a screening, visit carti.com.