LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Owning a business is something most don’t think about until they’re at least 18 years old, but for one girl in Benton, that dream started a decade before her high school graduation.

Zoe Howlett started her very own lemonade stand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now she’s turning life’s lemons into literature.

Seated next to her mom, Zoe turns the pages in a new children’s book.

Reading is something 10-year-olds do every day at school, but this book comes with a unique story with a main character who jumps off the page.

At just 10 years old, it’s a shock to many when they find out Zoe is the co-author of her own book.

It’s called “Zoe’s Lemonade Stand.” Based on a true story, it dives into how Zoe became a business owner in elementary school.

“Everybody that drove by literally stopped,” Zoe’s mother Tiara Howlett said. “They would wave money out the window [asking] for lemonade.”

It all started in 2020, Zoe asked her mom about setting up a lemonade stand.

It was just a way to have fun during the pandemic but quickly became much more than just a treasured childhood tradition.

“In just two days, [she made] over $1,500,” Tiara Howlett said.

Zoe and her mom turned the stand into a part-time business, selling in farmer’s markets and local stores.

Now they’re sharing what they learned with others.

“This is something we can all partake in,” Tiara Howlett said.

The book is full of questions for its young readers, sparking business ideas and plans.

The Howletts hope the book teaches kids that anything is possible.

“For me, it’s teaching her at a young age how to conduct herself in this world,” Tiara Howlett said.

They say no matter how old you are, the saying holds true: when life hands you lemons, make lemonade.