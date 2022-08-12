BENTON, Ark. – A McDonald’s employee in Benton received a very special surprise Friday, and it wasn’t in her Happy Meal.

Consuelo Arevalo is an employee at the restaurant on Interstate 30 at Alcoa Road who loves all things Disney.

As part of McDonald’s national “Thank You Crew” campaign, Consuelo was surprised at the end of her shift by Cinderella herself and showered with Disney Themed gifts.

McDonald’s launched its “Thank You Crew” campaign earlier this year.

The program invites customers nationwide to recognize local McDonald’s employees who are going above and beyond in their work ethic.