LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More kids in Little Rock now have a chance to practice their casting skills thanks to Bass Pro Shops.

In an effort to encourage kids to get outdoors this summer, the Bass Pro donated around 100 rods and reels to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and to the Big Catch organization.

Henry Rodgers, general manager of Bass Pro in Little Rock, said it was all smiles at the store Thursday.

“As you look around, you will see a lot of happy kids that are here today and hopefully they will enjoy it as much as we do,” Rodgers said.

Bass Pro Shops around the country participated in National Donation Day and in total will donate approximately 40,000 rods and reels with hopes they get hooked on fishing.